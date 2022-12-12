Donate to Flynn Brown, Murdered While Attending Jackson State University

MORRIS COUNTY — Nearly 600 donors have contributed $30,000 to support the family of 22-year-old Flynn Michael Brown, a former Mount Olive High School football player who was tragically murdered on Friday, December 2, while attending Jackson State University.

A friend organized the GoFundMe and wrote, “Flynn was a star, a leader. He would make sure everyone was good, even if he wasn’t good. He brought joy to life and always had open arms for anyone. He blessed everyone he came in contact with. His life did not deserve to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.” Flynn was his parent’s only son.

The campaign funds will be used to transport Flynn’s body from Jackson for the memorial, as well as for funeral arrangements and attorney expenses.

Flynn is survived by his loving parents, Michele and Michael, his girlfriend, and countless family members and close friends.

