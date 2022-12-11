Santa Meet and Greet Held at Parsippany Learning Experience

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
18
The Learning Experience Owner Al Patel, Mrs. Claus, Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Justin Musella, Council President Michael dePierro, Santa Claus, Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Frank Neglia at The Learning Experience on Saturday, December 10






PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 10, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited the children at The Learning Experience, 1159 Parsippany Boulevard.

Bubbles the Elephant even made a special appearance. There was excitement in the air as families and friends came together for some hot chocolate, cookies, arts & crafts, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Bubbles the Elephant with Councilman Justin Musella
Mayor James Barberio stated, “I would like to thank the Learning Experience for putting together a joyous and exciting event for the families and children of Parsippany. This holiday season is about happiness and coming together to celebrate Christmas!”
Pinkal Patel, Ketan Patel, Bubbles, Santa and Gaby Rossi
There was excitement in the air as families and friends came together for some hot chocolate, cookies, arts & crafts, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR