Santa Meet and Greet Held at Parsippany Learning Experience

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 10, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visited the children at The Learning Experience, 1159 Parsippany Boulevard.

Bubbles the Elephant even made a special appearance. There was excitement in the air as families and friends came together for some hot chocolate, cookies, arts & crafts, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Mayor James Barberio stated, “I would like to thank the Learning Experience for putting together a joyous and exciting event for the families and children of Parsippany. This holiday season is about happiness and coming together to celebrate Christmas!”