Parsippany Regional 2022-2023 Ice Hockey Preview

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Regional ice hockey co-op team is scheduled to open its season Thursday, December 7, against Newark East Side.

Parsippany Regional combines players from Parsippany and Parsippany Hills High Schools. Last season, the program won one varsity game.

Anthony Egidio, the program’s seventh-season head coach, calls this year’s team “young but talented.”

Returning players include senior defenseman Kyle Kirk; senior forward Larry Liu; junior forward Nicholas Hornung; sophomore forward Max Ingersoll; sophomore defenseman Joseph Gasparro; and sophomore defenseman William Shoemaker.

Newark East Side is the only team that Parsippany Regional defeated last winter. As a freshman in 2021-22, Ingersoll scored two goals and had three assists, making him the leading returning player on offense for the team this season. Hornung contributed three assists and a power-play goal.

Following Thursday’s opener, Parsippany Regional will play High Point at Skylands Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Roxbury on December 14 at Mennen Arena.

Newcomers: Fr. G Andrew Nicholas; Fr. F Robert Hemenway; Fr. D Matthew Hemenway.