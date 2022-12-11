Santa Visits Parsippany Child Day Care Center

Santa arrived and gave treats to all the children.

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 10, Santa Claus and members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany visited the children at Parsippany Child Day Care Center.

Children and families came out to have breakfast with Santa! Santa asked the children what they wanted for Christmas and whether or not they thought they were on the naughty or nice list!

Mayor James Barberio stated, “The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany organized this event is what makes this season so great. Seeing how happy children were to meet and eat with Santa brought me back to when I was a child meeting Santa! The excitement and joy in the air were profound!” The chefs from Kiwanis Club volunteers prepared the breakfast, which consisted of scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, pancakes, bagels, yogurt, donuts, and muffins.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members volunteered and prepared the breakfast and supplied gifts for each child.