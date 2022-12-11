Santa Visits Parsippany Child Day Care Center

Santa arrived and gave treats to all the children.

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
17
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Susan Slaughter with Santa at Parsippany Child Day Care Center






PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 10, Santa Claus and members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany visited the children at Parsippany Child Day Care Center.

Children and families came out to have breakfast with Santa! Santa asked the children what they wanted for Christmas and whether or not they thought they were on the naughty or nice list!

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Frank Neglia, Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Justin Musella, and Council President Michael dePierro visit Santa at Parsippany Child Day Care Center.
Mayor James Barberio stated, “The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany organized this event is what makes this season so great. Seeing how happy children were to meet and eat with Santa brought me back to when I was a child meeting Santa! The excitement and joy in the air were profound!”

The kitchen staff
Joe Jannarone flips the pancakes. 
The chefs from Kiwanis Club volunteers prepared the breakfast, which consisted of scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, pancakes, bagels, yogurt, donuts, and muffins.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members volunteered and prepared the breakfast and supplied gifts for each child.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members Carol Tiesi, Doreen Brennan, Santa, Debbie Young and Rhonda Kron were all Santa’s helpers at the Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Saturday, December 10
Santa and Andrea Tyburczy
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Karen DeChristopher sits on Santa’s lap.
NJ District Kiwanis Club Lt. Governor Division 9, Frank Cahill, visits Santa at the Parsippany Child Day Care Center on Saturday, December 10
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Doreen Brennan sits on Santa’s lap.

