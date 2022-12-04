Santa Arrived in Parsippany on Saturday via Fire Truck

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
16
Santa arrived at Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Hall on Sunday in a firetruck






PARSIPPANY — The rain didn’t stop Santa from arriving in Parsippany on Saturday, December 3.  Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6 drove Santa to Parsippany Municipal Building around 5:00 p.m. during the pouring down rain as the anxious children awaited his arrival. After his arrival, Mayor James Barberio and Santa lit up the Christmas trees that decorate Town Hall.

Mayor James Barberio and Santa lit up the Christmas trees that decorate Town Hall.
Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School choir sang holiday carols during the festivities.

Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School choir sang holiday carols during the festivities.

All of the children then went into the building and had an opportunity to meet and greet Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Santa’s helpers gave out candy canes, a gift, hot chocolate, and delicious cookies.

Santa arrived in Parsippany on Saturday.

Mayor Barberio said, “Lighting the Christmas tree and inviting Santa has been a tradition in Parsippany for many years. Seeing our community come together to kick off this holiday season is one of my favorite things about being a Mayor. I hope everyone has a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season!”

Elliott, 5; Ainsley, 10; and Julian, 7 Cook with Santa Claus
The Chhetry Family: Piyush, Pallavi, and Yashika
Thomas Tafro, 10
Captain Tom Carney and Santa
Santa’s Helpers: Thomas Colantoni and Justin Zitelli
Santa’s Helpers: Georgia Kochulis, Julia Budich, and Jenna Beck
Santa’s Helpers: Amon Sharafi, Colin Zitelli, Justin Stanton, and the famous Hot-Chocolate Maker Jude Capriglione
Mayor James Barberio, Councilman Frank Neglia, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Council President Michael dePierro and Councilman Justin Musella visit Santa on Saturday, December 3 at Parsippany Town Hall
Dee DePierro and Michael DePierro
Justin and Courtney Musella
Sandy and Frank Neglia

Comments

Comments


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR