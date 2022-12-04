Santa Arrived in Parsippany on Saturday via Fire Truck

PARSIPPANY — The rain didn’t stop Santa from arriving in Parsippany on Saturday, December 3. Parsippany-Troy Hills Volunteer Fire District 6 drove Santa to Parsippany Municipal Building around 5:00 p.m. during the pouring down rain as the anxious children awaited his arrival. After his arrival, Mayor James Barberio and Santa lit up the Christmas trees that decorate Town Hall.

Parsippany Hills and Parsippany High School choir sang holiday carols during the festivities.

All of the children then went into the building and had an opportunity to meet and greet Santa and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Santa’s helpers gave out candy canes, a gift, hot chocolate, and delicious cookies.

Mayor Barberio said, “Lighting the Christmas tree and inviting Santa has been a tradition in Parsippany for many years. Seeing our community come together to kick off this holiday season is one of my favorite things about being a Mayor. I hope everyone has a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season!”

