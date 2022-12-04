Parsippany Indian Association Celebrates 27th Grand Holiday Program

PARSIPPANY — After two years of hiatus, the India Culture Foundation, aka Parsippany Indian Association, organized their 27th Grand Holiday celebration program.

The program, held at Parsippany Hills High School auditorium, began with dinner catered by the Chand Palace of Martinsville, followed by Bollywood songs by the Mumbai orchestra group ‘Swar Sarita.’

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Vice Chairman Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Frank Neglia, Mr. Jigar Shah, along with other dignitaries and over 500, were in attendance. The audience danced to their heart’s desire, and the singers were masterful in their art.

They sang nostalgic old songs for the senior citizens and new songs for the young generation. The Master of Ceremony made the audience laugh with his jokes and witty lines.

During the event Association Secretary Mr. Raj Amin honored a lifelong trustee of the association and a retired Indian navy officer Mr. Hari Kunderan with a plaque describing his leadership and hard work.

Related

Comments

Comments