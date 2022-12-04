Morris County Republican Committee Collecting for Toys for Tots

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Republican Committee will host a Breakfast with Santa to collect toys for Toys for Tots from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, at the party headquarters at 51 Gibraltar Drive, Morris Plains, Suite 1D.

Attendees are asked to bring a new and unwrapped toy for a needy child. Anyone who wants to sponsor as an individual or a business should email laura@morrisgop.org.

Party representatives will buy a toy for every donation, which can be made by clicking here.

