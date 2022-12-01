Letter to the Editor: Town Council vs. PLA’s

Dear Editor:

It seems to me that because the Parsippany Town Council voted 4-1 to approve PLA’s for all Municipal projects over $5 mm, and taxpayers are still upset at the way the discussion was handled, it should be important to our political leaders to explain to us why their majority vote was most beneficial to the residents of our town.

The Town Council members did not swear an oath to be loyal to each other. They swore an oath to represent the best interests of the taxpayers of Parsippany only. So I think the Mayor’s comment above is not correct.

I believe that all Parsippany residents should sign the Musella petition and cause the PLA discussion to be reopened so the voting public can learn how and why PLAs bring new benefits to our town that we did not have before. Click here to sign the petition.

I believe that would be very helpful in re-establishing the civility and respect for local government that Mayor Barberio clearly wants. Let’s have the discussion so we can all learn and perhaps get on the same page because we have found agreement without outside pressures.

Hank Heller

