Morris County Surrogate Celebrates National Adoption Day

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling joined the Morris/Sussex Vicinage of the Superior Court of New Jersey today to celebrate “National Adoption Day” on Friday. November 18.

In her remarks, Surrogate Darling congratulated all the adoptive families and children who were adopted.

“This is a very special moment in your lives,” she said to the families and children being adopted. “You will no longer be children being adopted or adoptive families – you will simply be a family.

Surrogate Darling with the Morris/Sussex Vicinage and other stakeholders celebrates adoptive families and children across the country.

“Each member of the “forever families” created today is overwhelmed with joy and excitement as they begin the next phase of their journey, their lives enriched by each other on a foundation of love,” said Surrogate Darling.

The Surrogate’s Court oversees the adoption process for Morris County and works closely with the Superior Court in finalizing adoptions, making it part of the official start of these new families. The Morris County Surrogate’s Court supported the finalization of 52 family adoptions thus far in 2022.

Surrogate Darling congratulated the parents for their selfless act of love, “undoubtedly, you will be rewarded eternally in the joy of watching your children grow with your guidance and support.”

The Surrogate also gave special thanks to those in her office and in the Family Division who help make every adoption happen and who help bring these wonderful families together.

For more information on the Morris County Surrogate’s Court click here.

Related

Comments

Comments