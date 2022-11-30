Innovation in Landscape and Horticultural Design Featured in Upcoming Showcase at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — Garden and landscape enthusiasts will be inspired by a showcase of the newest advances and technology in horticulture and design at a public event produced by students enrolled at the County College of Morris (CCM).

Students in CCM’s Special Topics Landscape and Horticultural Technology course designed the “Horticulture Innovations Showcase,” to be held Thursday, December 8, as part of a semester project where they were tasked with developing an educational event featuring leaders in the field. The showcase, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Landscape and Horticultural Technology Building near Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s campus located at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph.

Speakers highlighting modernizations in the industry include Michael Deo from NatureScape Lighting, Ecological Landscape Specialist Richard McCoy, and Robert Molinet on nature-Inspired outdoor living. Other topics will include sustainable landscape design, medical cannabis, and the inspiring use of natural stone.

“This event highlights new, emerging, and creative sectors of the Green Industry,” says Brian Oleksak, chair of the Department of Landscape and Horticultural Technology (LHT) at CCM. “The students in the Special Topics course have curated some of the most innovative talents in the New Jersey horticultural industry to showcase the niches they have made for themselves as leaders in the industry.”

CCM’s LHT department offers three Associate in Applied Science degrees, with specializations in either Turf and Turfgrass Management, Landscape Management and Design, or Agribusiness.

“LHT students are creative, love the outdoors, and are committed to preserving the environment,” notes Oleksak. “The program is founded on plant science, soils, plant identification, and design, providing students with a thorough education in ornamental horticulture.”

Organizers of the Horticulture Innovations Showcase include CCM students Kody Shelton of Parsippany, Mallory Cibort of Mendham, Stefan Michura of Chester, Ben Lee of Pine Brook, Egla Betancourt-Granados of Clinton, and Nancy Peach of Milford.

For more information contact boleksak@ccm.edu or call (973) 328-5363. To learn more about the LHT programs at CCM or click here.

Related

Comments

Comments