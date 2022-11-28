Lake Parsippany Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast was Delicious

Frank L. Cahill
The helpers: Emma Sikora, Kyleigh Higgins, Evie Kane, Emile Landau, Katherine Nolan






PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 held its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 27.

The breakfast featured pancakes, sausages, bagels, orange juice, and coffee. The all-you-can breakfast was a bargain at $10.00 per person, Seniors (60 and over) $7.00, children 2 to 8 years old $5.00, and children under two years old is free.

Delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, and more … bagels, cream cheese, butter, coffee, tea, and even orange juice

Ladies Auxiliary of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company is a 501(c)(3) organization, with an IRS ruling year of 2019, and donations are tax-deductible.

Evie Kane, Emma Sikora, Hailey Higgins

In 1935, a group of public-spirited citizens recognizing the need for fire protection in Fire District #3, began the steps that lead to the formation of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company. This was not an easy task, as Lake Parsippany was a new community experiencing an era of growth and expansion.

Sponsors of the event included Bagel City Grille, Ferraro’s Italian Specialities, Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse, Chopt, Habit Burger Grill, The Great Wasu, Anthony Franco’s Pizzeria, Uncle Giuseppe’s, Birchwood Manor, Eagle Auto Body, Castle Printing and Fire and Safety Services.

For more information about Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department click here.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Delores dePierro, Ex-Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and Former Board of Education Member Gary Martin
Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce with Former Board of Education member Gary Martin
Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., sons Jonathan and Tyler with his dad, Paul Carifi, Sr.
Joe Jannarone, Jr. hanging with the firemen
Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., Council President Michael dePierro, Mayor James Barberio, and Councilman Justin Musella
Invisible Councilman Frank Neglia with his wife Sandy Neglia
Everyone enjoyed the delicious breakfast prepared by the volunteers.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Courtney Musella

