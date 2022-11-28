Lake Parsippany Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast was Delicious

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 held its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 27.

The breakfast featured pancakes, sausages, bagels, orange juice, and coffee. The all-you-can breakfast was a bargain at $10.00 per person, Seniors (60 and over) $7.00, children 2 to 8 years old $5.00, and children under two years old is free.

Ladies Auxiliary of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company is a 501(c)(3) organization, with an IRS ruling year of 2019, and donations are tax-deductible.

In 1935, a group of public-spirited citizens recognizing the need for fire protection in Fire District #3, began the steps that lead to the formation of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company. This was not an easy task, as Lake Parsippany was a new community experiencing an era of growth and expansion.

Sponsors of the event included Bagel City Grille, Ferraro’s Italian Specialities, Cerbo’s Parsippany Greenhouse, Chopt, Habit Burger Grill, The Great Wasu, Anthony Franco’s Pizzeria, Uncle Giuseppe’s, Birchwood Manor, Eagle Auto Body, Castle Printing and Fire and Safety Services.

For more information about Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department click here.

Related

Comments

Comments