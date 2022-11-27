JCP&L Tree Trimming Starting January 3

PARSIPPANY — Beginning on or about January 3, 2023, JCP&L contractors will be performing line clearance tree trimming in Parsippany. This work will include the routine trimming of limbs to provide 4 years of clearance from electric wires and the removal of limbs overhanging the 3 phase electric lines.

All tree removals are performed in accordance with JCP&L’s easement rights or otherwise with the written consent of the property owner.

JCP&L contractors are qualified line clearance tree workers trained in OSHA safety standards, as well as, in proper pruning techniques developed by the National Arborists Association. Contracted tree crews will be following a pruning technique that is often referred to as directional or lateral pruning.

If you have any questions regarding line clearance tree trimming please contact JCP&L’s Mike Shadle, Manager-Forestry at (862) 266-6772

JCP&L has provided the Township with a list of streets affected:

• Greenback Rd • Knoll Ln • Vreeland Ave • 1st St • Arate La • Arlington Ave • Arundel Rd • Asbury Pl • Averell Dr • Bahama Rd • Banghart Rd • Battle Ridge Road • Bedford Pl • Boehm Ave • Boehm Pl • Brook Dr • Brooklawn Dr • Brookstone Dr • Cambell Rd • Cambridge Rd • Carriage House Rd • Casdaby Ct • Circle Dr • Clinton Court • Clinton Road • Cold Hill Rd • Concord Way • Continental Rd • Cottage Pl • Country Club Rd • Daumlin Dr • Dickerson Rd • Dogwood La • Dunnerdale Rd • Durbin Ave • East Hedding Pl • East Park Pl • Edgefield Dr • Eldridge Rd • Emerson Road • Evans Dr • Executive Dr • Fairview Pl • Fairview Place • Fernview Rd • Fletcher Pl • Flintlock Rd • Foote Lane • Force Pl • Forum Ct • Fox Crest Ct • Foxhollow Ct • Front St • Gibraltar Ave • Glacier Dr • Granada Dr • Grannis Ave • Groundpine Rd • Guilford Court • Gunston Ct • Hector Rd • Hedding Pl • Heritage Ct • High Ridge Rd • Hilsinger Rd • Hope Rd • Hunters Hill Ct • Inwood Rd • Ironwood Dr • J Raps Ct • Jamaica Rd • James Street • John St • Junard Dr • Ketch Rd • Ledgerock Ct • Long Ridge Rd • Lookout Pl • Lowrey St • Lynne Dr • Manor La • Marianna Pl • Mcclintock Pl • Meadow Bluff Rd • Millstone Rd • Moraine Rd • Morris Ave • Mountain Way Rd • North Pl • North Star Dr • Old Dover Rd • Park Pl • Patriots Rd • Penn Dr • Penwood Dr • Pigeon Mill Rd • Winterset Dr • Wood Dr • Woodland Rd • Woods End Rd • Woodstone Rd • Yacenda Dr • Zeek Road • Pinfold Ct • Pinnacle Rd • Pondview Rd • Powder Mill Rd • Prospect Ave • Puddingstone Rd • Raynor Rd • Ridgewood Ave • Robin Hood Rd • Rockridge Ct • Rockwood Rd • Rose Ct • Seasons Glen Dr • Seaton Ct • Shelter Cover Pl • Shongum Rd • Simpson Ave • Skyview Ter • South Powder Mill Rd. • Southwood Dr • Spencer Ct • Springhill Dr • St Johns Ave • State Hwy 10 • State Hwy 53 • Stockton Ct • Stoney Hill Ct • Stratford Way • Strowbridge Ave • Summerhill Dr • Sylvan Wy • Tabor Rd • Tall Wood Ct • Tarn Dr • Timberlane Ct • Tracy La • Union Hill Rd • Violet St • W Hanover Ave • W Morris Ave • Waterloo Dr • Wesley • West Hanover Ave • West Pl • White Birch Rd • Whitewood Rd • Whitfield Pl • William St