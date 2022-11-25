Two Parsippany Residents Named “Go The Extra Mile”

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is participating in “Extra Mile Day” celebrating the work of two township residents.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented Gourmet Cafe’s Chef Matthew Pierone and Parsippany Supporting Our Town creator Chris Mazzarella with a proclamation for “Go The Extra Mile” at Tuesday, November 22 Township Council meeting.

Both honorees were recognized for their personal, community-minded contributions through the pandemic crisis.

Chef Matt Pierone, the owner of Gourmet Café, was honored as an Extra Mile Hero, for his efforts in supporting the community with his unwavering support and donations to the community of Parsippany. Matt has continuously donated both meals and money to Parsippany residents in need, even during Covid when his own business was dealing with uncertainty and loss of income.

Chris Mazzarella was praised for his work as one of the creators of the Facebook page, “Parsippany Supporting Our Town”. His personal time and commitment to the site opened an important source of local information that assisted a large portion of our community.

Mayor Barberio described both men as local heroes.

Extra Mile America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers individuals, organizations, and cities to “go the extra mile.” According to their website, their work is inspired by the belief that “going the extra mile” opens doors to new possibilities.

