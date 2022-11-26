Kiwanis Key Club Students Serve Thanksgiving Dinner to Senior Citizens at IHOP

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Key Club Members from Parsippany High School served Thanksgiving Dinner to Senior Citizens and people in need at IHOP, 792 Route 46, Parsippany. This year, Table of Hope, coordinated the guest list.

Every year, IHOP Parsippany hosts the senior citizens and residents in need on Monday evening for a complimentary “Thanksgiving Dinner.” The dinner included delicious turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

The key club members first started seating the guests, then took their beverage orders and delivered them a home-cooked meal. After the seniors were done with their dinner, the Key Club members cleaned the dining room and set the tables.

Key Club is a student-led, high school organization. The members make the world a better place through service. In doing so, they grow as individuals and as leaders by answering the call to lead, summoning the courage to engage, and developing the heart to serve. The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Lt. Governor Frank Cahill is the liaison of the club.

Related

Comments

Comments