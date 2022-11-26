Kiwanis Key Club Students Serve Thanksgiving Dinner to Senior Citizens at IHOP

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
0
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Parsippany High School Key Club members served the meals to the guests






PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Key Club Members from Parsippany High School served Thanksgiving Dinner to Senior Citizens and people in need at IHOP, 792 Route 46, Parsippany. This year, Table of Hope, coordinated the guest list.

Mayor James Barberio with IHOP owner Mo Abdelhadi

Every year, IHOP Parsippany hosts the senior citizens and residents in need on Monday evening for a complimentary “Thanksgiving Dinner.” The dinner included delicious turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

Lt. Governor Frank Cahill serves dinner to 100-year-old Parsippany Resident Joe Bulgarini, as Mayor James Barberio and IHOP owner Mo Abdelhadi look on
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella with 100-year-old Parsippany Resident Joe Bulgarini

The key club members first started seating the guests, then took their beverage orders and delivered them a home-cooked meal. After the seniors were done with their dinner, the Key Club members cleaned the dining room and set the tables.

Key Club is a student-led, high school organization. The members make the world a better place through service. In doing so, they grow as individuals and as leaders by answering the call to lead, summoning the courage to engage, and developing the heart to serve. The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Lt. Governor Frank Cahill is the liaison of the club.

The dining room at the IHOP was crowded with guests enjoying the Turkey dinner provided by IHOP
IHOP worker Luis Matos with Mayor James Barberio
Stan and Rhonda Kron. Rhonda has been a Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member for over thirty years
Table of Hope’s Dawn King
Mayor James Barberio,  IHOP’s General Manager Edgar Ortega, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Nicolas Limanov, and member Susan Slaughter

 

 

 

Comments

Comments


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR