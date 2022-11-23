Parsippany Green Team Recycles Holiday String Lights

PARSIPPANY — This past year, over 300 lbs. of holiday string lights that would have ended up in a landfill were recycled for scrap by the Parsippany Green Team.

In cooperation with Parsippany Town Hall, the holiday string light collection that began last year was set to last a few months. The response from residents was very positive and the recycling endeavor will continue.

Parsippany residents can drop off old (screw-in bulb lights) and new (LED type) lights that work or don’t work at designated collection bins at two locations: Parsippany Recycling Center, 1 Pump House Road, or Parsippany P.A.L., 33 Baldwin Road.

“Residents use holiday lights year round, not only for popular holidays like Christmas, Easter, and Halloween but for birthdays, anniversaries, and interiors, but they seem to have a short life span,” states Matt Kavanaugh, Parsippany Green Team Leader. “Recycling holiday lights keeps them out of landfills and repurposes them for future use.

The Parsippany Green Team, comprised of volunteer residents, helped the town achieve bronze status for Sustainable Jersey. For more information click here.