Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Annual Pancake Breakfast

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Firefighters District 3 is holding its 19th annual Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Firehouse, 255 Halsey Road.

The breakfast will feature pancakes, sausages, bagels, orange juice, and coffee. If you don’t want to dine inside, take-out will be available.

$10.00 per person, Seniors (60 and over) $7.00, children 2 to 8 years old $5.00, and children under two years old is free.