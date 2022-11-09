Kiwanis Club Holds Food Collection Drive at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany with assistance from Parsippany High School Key Club, and Parsippany Hills High School Key Club teamed up and conducted a food drive at ShopRite, Parsippany on Sunday, November 5.

The food was collected for the Parsippany Food Pantry. In addition, they received $110.00 in Shop Rite gift cards

$250.00 in donations.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President-elect Carol Tiesi said “When I was sworn in October, one of my initiatives is to work with the Key Club on their goal of collecting food for the needy. We started in Parsippany and will continue throughout next year and collect as much food as needed.” The Key Club is comprised of passionate, hard-working high schoolers dedicated to serving their homes, schools, and communities. We strive to make the world a better place through service and caring.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 263-7163. Their hours are Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

Anyone interested in joining the new Kiwanis Club please contact Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299.