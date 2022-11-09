Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Unofficial Results

Shappell, Raia, and Cogan are the winning candidates at this time. Results unofficial.

PARSIPPANY — The results of the Parsippany Board of Education election:

Three seats were up, each for a three-year term.

Andy Choffo 5,007 Jack S. Raia 5,248 Yvonne Ferise 3,379 Alison C. Cogan 5,034 Kendra Von Achen 3,895 Michelle Shappell 5,659 Falgun Bakhtarwala 3,456 Write In 103

Newcomers Michelle Shappell and Jack Raia (at this time) are in the lead.

The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.

Early Voting results & Mail-In Ballots received prior to the close of polls are included

Timely postmarked Mail-In Ballot results are pending

Provisional Ballot results pending

Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all ballots are counted

Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.

Revised November 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m.

