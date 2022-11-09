Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Unofficial Results

PARSIPPANY — The results of the Parsippany Board of Education election:
Three seats were up, each for a three-year term.
|Andy Choffo
|5,007
|Jack S. Raia
|5,248
|Yvonne Ferise
|3,379
|Alison C. Cogan
|5,034
|Kendra Von Achen
|3,895
|Michelle Shappell
|5,659
|Falgun Bakhtarwala
|3,456
|Write In
|103
Newcomers Michelle Shappell and Jack Raia (at this time) are in the lead.
The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.
Early Voting results & Mail-In Ballots received prior to the close of polls are included
Timely postmarked Mail-In Ballot results are pending
Provisional Ballot results pending
Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all ballots are counted
Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.
Revised November 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m.