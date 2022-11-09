Aruna Vaddiraju Promoted at Lakeland Bank

PARSIPPANY — Aruna Vaddiraju was promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Analysis and User Experience at Lakeland Bank.

Vaddiraju joined the Bank in 2021 as Vice President, Business Analysis, and User Experience Lead.

Prior to that, she was the Lead Business Analyst at Prudential Group Insurance in Roseland. Vaddiraju holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration degree from Andhra University. She is an ICAgile Certified Professional and is a resident of Parsippany.

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., with over $10 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, NY, the Bank continues to build on its infrastructure of financial strength, profitability, efficiency, and quality service as it moves into the future.

Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and treasury management services. Consumer services include checking and savings accounts, digital banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options, and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud and honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial, and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ.

For over 50 years, Lakeland Bank has been serving our local community as both a trusted financial service provider and a strongly committed corporate citizen. As a community bank, Lakeland Bank is connected to the neighborhoods they serve through its volunteer efforts and contributions. They invest time, talent, and resources in organizations that help make local communities better places.

