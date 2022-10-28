Letter to the Editor: I am supporting Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise

Dear Editor:

I am supporting Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise for the Parsippany School Board. I am honestly disgusted by what the State Department of Education is doing with the health education curriculum. Under the title of health education, schools are required to teach:

. First-grade children (age 6), in explicit terms, the names and uses of male and female body parts.

. Second-grade children (age 7) gender identity means that boys can be girls and girls can be boys.

. Graphic illustrations of male and female body parts.

I support teaching our kids material that is controversial and thought-provoking. I just think that should be taught at the right age. I do not believe that kids as young as 6 and 7 years old can understand concepts like gender identity and gender fluidity. Their brains simply do not think in those terms.

From what I have seen and read, Alison Cogan, Kendra VonAchen, and Michelle Shappell are in support of the updated healthcare curriculum. They appear all too willing to acquiesce to the state mandates that are overreaching and sexualizing our kids.

The only candidates running for election to the Parsippany School Board that have spoken out against the sexualization of our children are Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise. I want someone who will fight for the fundamental right of parents and what the school district is teaching them. I know I will vote for Lines 1, 2, and 3 – Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise on November 8th.

Antoinette Bilotti

Related

Comments

Comments