Letter to the Editor: Vote for Candidates 4, 5, 6

Dear Editor:

Your School Board Election Vote for Candidates 4, 5, and 6 on the Ballot is Imperative

How important is it to vote in the November School Board Election? How important are students’ educational freedoms?

Elected School boards hold profound power over the direction of our schools and their students; what they don’t have the right to do is use that power to impose their personal beliefs on students and their families.

Yet this year it appears that is exactly what the School Board leadership, with support from political committees, is attempting to accomplish. Stifle dissent and unify the full Board around specific political ideologies.

Limiting students’ capacity to understand and meet the challenges of a diverse world through exposure to specific political ideologies is especially harmful and inconsistent with Parsippany’s community of different cultures, races, and faiths. Students represent their parents’ family’s history and a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and beliefs.

To govern cultural diversity requires a diversity of thought and differing opinions, so it’s critical that the School Board reflect diversity in their governance.

If you believe in your child’s educational freedom instead of education dictated by political ideology; In letting teachers teach without bureaucracy, politics, culture wars, and personal political agendas, it is imperative on November 8th to vote for Cogan, Von Achen, and Shappell.

Vote Rows 4, 5, 6 on the Ballot.

Janice McCarthy

Related

Comments

Comments