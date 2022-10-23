Harmonium Choral Society Presents “A Child’s Christmas”

MORRIS COUNTY — Harmonium Choral Society’s concert A Child’s Christmas will be performed on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 3:00 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 57 E. Park Place, Morristown, and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their commissioning of Matthew Harris’s setting of Dylan Thomas’s A Child’s Christmas in Wales for chorus and chamber orchestra.

The first half of the concert celebrates diverse childhood winter experiences from Haiti to Sweden, Brazil to Wales, and features many women composers including Ysaye Barnwell, Misty Depuis, Flory Jagoda, Caroline Mallonee, Tracy Wong, and Grace Williams. Artistic Director Dr. Anne Matlack says, “I am so excited to re-visit this wonderful work which is full of humor and joy. We’ll use piano, harp, flute, oboe, cello, and percussion for lots of colors! The rest of the concert includes some ‘Harmonium surprises’ such as folk dance and audience participation. Bring the whole family.”

Tickets to A Child’s Christmas may be purchased for $30.00 for adults or $25.00 for students and teachers by clicking here. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Harmonium Choral Society is dedicated to ensuring that all of our patrons are able to enjoy the arts equally. If you have accessibility needs, questions, or concerns, please contact us at least two weeks prior to the scheduled performance and we will assist you in the best manner we have available. For more information, please contact Jody Marcus at (973) 538-6969. Doors open one-half hour before the concert begins, but concertgoers are advised to leave plenty of time for parking.

COVID Guidelines for Harmonium Performances

All Harmonium singers are vaccinated and will remain masked during performances except for occasional solos. We will require proof of vaccination presented at the door for entry. Audience masking is now optional as long as that remains the policy of our host venues.

Funding has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Harmonium Choral Society, based in Morris County, is one of New Jersey’s leading choral arts organizations. The 100-voice choral society has been recognized for its musical excellence and innovative programming and has commissioned and premiered works by Amanda Harberg, Matthew Harris, Elliot Z. Levine, Harmonium’s composers-in-residence Mark Miller, Martin Sedek, and others.

Directed by Dr. Anne J. Matlack of Madison, Harmonium’s 2022-23 season consists of four subscription concerts held in December, March, May, and June, as well as numerous special events and partnerships. Harmonium, known for its eclectic programming, choral excellence, and community spirit, sponsors commissions and musicianship workshops, as well as an outreach chorus that performs in schools, nursing homes, and other venues. Harmonium sponsors an annual High School Student Choral Composition Contest, which is celebrating its 26th anniversary this season. This innovative program won the prestigious Chorus America Education and Outreach Award. Harmonium has also toured internationally, most recently to the Balkans in the summer of 2022.

Related

Comments

Comments