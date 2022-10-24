First Ever Diwali Festival Celebrated at Parsippany Library

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System hosted its first-ever Diwali Festival on Saturday, October 22.

They celebrated Diwali with dancing, henna, food, arts, and crafts with over three hundred of the community! Thank you to the Thillai Fine Arts Dance for their wonderful performance!

The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Parsippany Library!

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.

Diwali, the festival of lights, joy, prosperity, and happiness will be celebrated this year on October 24, 2022. It is a five-day-long celebration that commences with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj. The festival of Diwali is celebrated on the darkest night of the year in the Hindu month of Kartik.

