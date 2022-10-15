Sax LLP Annual 4 MILER at Garret Mountain Benefited St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

PARSIPPANY — Sax LLP, a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm hosted their 11th annual 4 MILER at Garret Mountain Reservation to benefit The Child Life Department at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s in Paterson.

The annual family-friendly, run/walk event was coordinated and facilitated by Sax’s philanthropic arm, The Sax Charitable Foundation. The Foundation absorbs all costs associated with the event so that 100% of dollars raised directly supports The Child Life Department at St. Joseph’s.

The Child Life Department provides pediatric patients with quality-of-life programs that help decrease the stress and anxiety caused by their illness and hospitalization and enhances their overall optimal growth. These programs which include high-impact holistic therapies such as art, animal-assisted, music and horticultural therapy, are entirely 100% donor-funded.

This year, the event raised $110,000., bringing the total to over $795,000 the 4 MILER has donated to the Child Life Department, since its inception in 2012. Through the support of event sponsors, donors and participants, the 4 MILER has proudly become the Child Life Department’s largest financial contributor, and the largest Fall philanthropic event in the tri-state area.

