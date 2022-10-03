Clean Water Cafe Officially Opens

PARSIPPANY — Clean Water Cafe Officially opened its doors as a full-service, one-of-a-kind coffee shop serving breakfast, lunch and specialty coffee creations.

Clean Water Cafe is located at Liquid Church, 299 Webro Road.

In addition to serving up breakfast, lunch and specialty coffee and tea creations, the Clean Water Cafe will champion a unique purpose, supporting two causes that Liquid Church is passionate about: Providing supportive employment for all adults, including those with special needs, and using all proceeds to provide clean water to families in Central America and Africa.

“At the Clean Water Cafe, we believe that people with special needs such as autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome and ADHD can change the world for good! As customers at the Clean Water Cafe enjoy their favorite coffee, they will be providing hope and purpose to differently abled friends through the joy of meaningful employment.” said Pastor Tim Lucas, Lead Pastor of Liquid Church.

“With over 80% of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities unemployed, our goal is that the Clean Water Cafe will help create meaningful employment for all adults, and a pathway to acceptance, inclusion, and appreciation in the workplace.” said Sarah Nilsen, Clean Water Cafe Director.

As a not-for-profit, all purchases at the Clean Water Cafe will help provide safe, clean drinking water to thirsty children and families-in-need in Africa and Central America.

“Access to clean water has the ability to transform lives and elevate the health of the world’s most vulnerable families. For 15 years Liquid Church has been committed to the Clean Water Cause, completing more than 350 clean water well projects, bringing safe drinking water to over 130,000 people in 9 nations!” said Lucas. “Profits from the new Clean Water Cafe will further this mission, helping us build new wells and expand access to clean drinking water for thousands of people across the globe.”

In addition to a range of coffee options, tea, baked goods, fruit and salads, the Clean Water Cafe has partnered with Chick-Fil-A on Route 10 in Morris Plains, to offer a variety of signature Chick-Fil-A lunch options, such as the classic chicken sandwich, chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich, salads, and more.

The large, modern coffeehouse includes seating capacity for 118 guests, cozy couches, a large community table with built-in outlets for charging laptops, plus free wifi and plenty of room to gather with groups.

Clean Water Cafe supports to causes: Clean Water and Special Needs. The Clean Water Cafe will create a path for all adults to be accepted, included, and valued in the workplace, including those with special needs. Clean Water Cafe currently employs 19 people with disabilities, some of whom say it’s their first paid job.

At the same time, you are helping bring clean drinking water to thirsty children and families-in-need from Central America to Africa.

The cafe hours are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and closed Friday through Sunday.

Click here for more information.

