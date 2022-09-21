Vote for Julio Tatis of PHHS for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week

PARSIPPANY — Julio Tatis of the Parsippany Hills Vikings is nominated for Morris/Sussex player of the week. The winner will be decided after voting closes on Thursday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. Julio is a Sophomore, Graduating in 2024 and is 5’9″ 160 pounds.

Julio is a Running Back for PHHS. He rushed 22 times for 149 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-14 win over Montville on Friday night. Tatis rushed for three of those touchdowns in the first half to grow a 35-7 halftime lead. Tatis also had an interception on defense for the 2-1 Vikings in their opener within the SFC Liberty Blue.

