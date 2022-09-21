Ghost Walks Return, Haunting Historic Mount Tabor

PARSIPPANY — Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative annual ghost walks return on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. The tour takes the daring throughout the neighborhood. Guides tell the area’s ghost stories, while actors portray entities inside the local homes.

Each walking tour lasts about 40 minutes, with time slots available from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last tour begins at 9:30 p.m.) both days.

The organization advises people to purchase tickets in advance by clicking here. But card readings, horror makeup and horror mini-shoots will be available for purchase at the walks via cash, PayPal and Venmo.

Tours begin at the Tabernacle, 26 Simpson Avenue and begins every 15 minutes.

