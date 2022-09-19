PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rotary held a “Bicycle Ride” to raise funds to support school children projects such as Distributing Dictionaries, Back to School supplies, and Scholarships for high schoolers.

It was the first time ever Parsippany Rotary bicycle ride happened for a great cause! All Parsippany and Morris county residents were welcomed to join the great bicycle ride.

Many Rotarian’s and Parsippany residents registered for being part of the 10 mile ride and supporting the cause!

The Rotary continues to support school kids with above categories. The purpose of this message is to both inform you of the fundraising mission.

Related

Comments

Comments