Morris County Hosts Inaugural Nonprofit Networking Event

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County, state and local elected officials mingled today with leaders of the Interfaith Food Pantry Network, Family Promise of Morris County, the Morris County Continuum of Care, the Morris County Department of Human Services and many other service providers in the county’s first Community Resource Networking Event.

Held on the grounds of what is known as the Morris County Nonprofit Mall off Central Avenue in Parsippany Township, the gathering included approximately 30 Morris County government and nonprofit agencies that provide support services for most vulnerable residents in the community. The service providers help people in need of housing, healthcare, behavioral health, family services, food security, and much more.

“The goal of today is to provide an opportunity for public officials in Morris County to meet and get to know the people behind more than two dozen nonprofits and agencies that serve the neediest people in our community,” said Director Tayfun Selen of the Morris County Board of County Commissioners as he opened the gathering.

“We hope everyone leaves here understanding more about the challenges some of our residents face each day in getting some of the basics in life — such things as having a place to live, getting something to eat each day, transportation, finding medical care and keeping safe from abusers. We also hope our municipal leaders leave here today knowing more about who to reach to assist their residents in need,” Director Selen added.

More than 100 representatives of local government and the nonprofit agencies attended the gathering.

Carolyn Lake of the Interfaith Food Pantry Network said the networking event was crucial, explaining that many of the services provided by the nonprofits and county are not well known to local officials. The event provided an opportunity for them to connect with mayors, health officers and leaders from all 39 of Morris County municipalities.

The event was organized by Lake with Rebecca Butz of Family Promise and both Allison Delcalzo-Berens and Alicia Alvarez of the Morris County Continuum of Community Resource Network 2022 2.jpg Care, with the assistance of Kasey Errico, director of the Morris County Department of Human Services, and members of her staff.

The Morris County Office of Temporary Assistance, Morris County’s Navigating Hope Mobile Unit and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department’s Hope One Mobile Unit joined the networking event.

