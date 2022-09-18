Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Dedicates Welcome Center to Kris Joganow

MOUNTAIN LAKES — At a ribbon cutting ceremony, Lakeland Hills YMCA dedicated the new welcome center to Kris Joganow.

Kristine Joganow, 71, of Parsippany, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville.

Kristine was a long-time front-desk employee of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA in Mountain Lakes and also volunteered extensively with the Lakeland Hills YMCA Swim Team Parents Association when her son was a member of the team.

Kristine’s volunteer efforts at the Y were recognized by being presented the prestigious Richard M. Wilcox and Volunteer of the Year Awards.

Kris was very popular with those early attending Y members because she was always interested in their lives. For those of you that knew and loved this angel, please keep her lively, courageous and giving spirit and beautiful smile in your memory.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Dr. Viktor Joganow. Dr. Joganow was the previous CEO Lakeland Hills Family YMCA.

The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, a community organization located in Mountain Lakes, serving the towns of Parsippany, Boonton, Boonton Township, Denville, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Montville, Mountain Lakes, Pequannock, and Riverdale. With a mission to strengthen the foundations of community, the Y recognizes individuals, groups, and corporations for their commitment to giving back to others.

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes.

