Resident Miguel R. Lopez, 23, Charged with 12 Violations in Denville

DENVILLE — A Parsippany man drove the wrong way on Route 10 while intoxicated, and was in possession of cocaine, according to Denville Township Police Arrest Report.

Denville Township Police Officers pulled over Miguel R. Lopez, 23, when they observed him driving east in the westbound lanes on Sunday, September 4.

Police said the investigation revealed that Lopez was driving under the influence of alcohol. He also had several bags of cocaine in his possession.

Lopez was driving a 2018 4 Door Honda, which was impounded by the police.

Denville Township Police Officer Julian Melahn issued Lopez eleven summons to appear in court for motor vehicle offenses and an additional arrest for 2C:35-10A, Poss. Schedule I, II, III and IV, (Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance) to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

Possession of a Schedule I, II, III, or IV drug in any amount is a third degree crime. This has the potential penalty of 3-5 years in prison and fines up to $35,000.

The summons included 39:4-96 Reckless Driving; 39:4-88 Traffic on Marked Lanes; 39:4-51A Consume Alcohol Beverage or Cannabis in Motor Vehicle; 39:3-29 Failure to possess Driver’s License or Registration; 39:4-97-2 Unsafe Operation of Vehicle; 39:4-85.1 Wrong way on one-way street; 39:4-51B Open Container Alcohol or Unseal Cannabis in Motor Vehicle; 39:4-50 Operating Under Influence of Liquor or Drugs; 39:3-10 Driving without a license; 39:4-56 Delaying Traffic and 39:4-97 Careless Driving Likely to endanger person or property.

The summons has a mandatory court appearance on October 13.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.