League of Women Voters to Hold Debate for Board of Education Candidates

PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters will hold a debate for candidates for the Board of Education in the . The debate is co-sponsored by Parsippany Woman’s Club.

The debate will take place September 27, 7:00 p.m., at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road.

You can also watch the debate on their YouTube channel by clicking here.

Seven candidates are running for three available seats:

Falgun Bakhtarwala

Kendra Von Achen

Michelle Shappell

Jack S. Raia

Andrew Choffo

Alison C. Cogan

Yvonne Ferise

There are no municipal elections this year. But the township will vote in races for the Morris County Board of Commissioners and for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. As of now, candidate Paul DeGroot has been requesting current Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill to a debate, but a date has not been scheduled.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

