New Construction Means More Affordable Housing; Where to apply

PARSIPPANY — With the new construction of Multi-Family homes, a number of units have been set aside for affordable housing.

If you have any questions about Affordable Housing in Parsippany please contact: Dan Levin, PP, AICP, Senior Planner at dlevin@cgph.net> or call (609) 642-4857. AICP is located at 1249 South River Road, Suite 301, Cranbury, NJ 08512-3716.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills does not manage or determine the availability/eligibility for the use of affordable housing in Parsippany.

In April 2019, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills executed a settlement agreement with Fair Share Housing Center, to resolve litigation regarding Parsippany’s prior and third round fair share affordable housing obligations. The agreement was accepted by the courts at a fairness hearing on June 21, 2019, sets forth the extent of the Township’s obligations.

The settlement agreement identifies the following fair share obligations for the Township for the period from 1987 through July 1, 2025.

Present Need (Rehabilitation Share) 190 Units

Prior Round (1987-1999) Obligation: 664 Units

Third Round (1999-2025) Obligation: 1,314 Units

In recognizing a lack of developable land to address the full new construction obligation of the third round, the settlement agreement concluded that the Township has enough developable land for a Realistic Development Potential of 857 units, which was later revised to 845 units, leaving a balance of 469 units as unmet need.

According to the 2019 Parsippany-Troy Hills Master Plan and Settlement Agreement some of the proposed developments incorporate seven specific sites for Multi-family or mixed use developments:

Location Total Units Proposed Affordable Housing Units 2 Campus and 3 Campus Drive 410 82 808 Route 46* 313 63 750 Edwards Road 114 23 887 Edwards Road 24 5 169 Johnson Road 91 19 100 Cherry Hill Road 325 65 1515 Route 10 441 67

In June 2022, Westmont Plaza (808 Route 46) was approved to divide the KMart building into three stores, thus scrapping the plans for multifamily development. (Click here to read related article).