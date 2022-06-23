Former Kmart Building Will Be Subdivided into Three Retail Stores

PARSIPPANY — Westmount Plaza – Arlington Plaza Joint Venture (Application No. 22:516) applied to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board (Minor Site Plan and Subdivision Committee) to construct a loading platform with an open canopy and loading docks at the former Kmart building, located at 808 Route 46.

The plan was approved unanimously.

The proposed subdivision of the building will be 25,623 square feet, 25,205 square feet, and 54,024 square feet.

The building has been vacant since the end of 2017 with over 200 Sears and Kmart locations closing.

There was no mention of who the tenants will be occupying the new spaces.