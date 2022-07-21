PARSIPPANY — Zoning Board of Adjustment Meetings 07-20-2022.

Application 22:02, Irfan Hassan, 188 Edwards Road, Block 698 Lot: 31 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct a new two-story, single-family dwelling with attached garage contrary to Sec. 430-35 Col. 3 and Sec. 430-275.X.- APPROVED

Application 22:36, Ricardo Chau, 5 Old Chester Road, Block: 492 Lot: 14 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct a one-story addition and patio contrary to Sec. 430-35 Col. 13. – APPROVED

Application 22.21, Alex Martinez, 90 St. Johns Avenue, Block: 79 Z Lot: 4 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct a front open deck/porch, no stairs contrary to Sec 430-35 Col. 4 (St. Peters Road & St. Johns Avenue). – RESCHEDULED

Application 22:23, Krishna Rana, 9 Ronald Road, Block: 590 Lot: 11 Zone: R-4 ‘C’ Variance to install a patio contrary to Sec. 430-35 Cols. 8 & 13. – APPROVED

Application 22:29, Joseph & Debra Dembek, 16 Farrand Drive, Block: 708 Lot: 19 Zone R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct a one-story addition with wet bar; two concrete 18 sq. ft. stoops and one 24 sq. ft. concrete stoop. – APPROVED

Application 22:28; Joseph Puso, 2 Lake Place; Block: 441 Lot: 20 Zone: R-3 ‘C’ Variance to construct an open deck with stairs contrary to Sec. 430-35 Cols. 8 & 13 and Sec. 430-10. I. – APPROVED

Application 21.63, Chick-fil-A, 1180 Route 46, Block: 715 Lot: 11.1 Zone: B-2 Preliminary and Final Site Plan ‘C’/‘D’ Variance for a restaurant with drive through lanes. – Will resume on August 3, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment

2022 Members and Term Dates

Robert Iracane Chairman 12/31/22

Dave Kaplan Vice-Chair 12/31/23

Bernard Berkowitz Member 12/31/24

Scot Joskowitz Member 12/31/25

Nancy Snyder Member 12/31/23

Sridath Reddy Member 12/31/22

Davey Willans Member 12/31/24

Casey Parikh Alt. No. 1 12/31/23

Chris Mazzarella Alt. No. 2 12/31/23

John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.

Chas Holloway, Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick

Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP

Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

