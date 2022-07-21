Parsippany Summer Concerts Are Back!

PARSIPPANY — With a generous donation from Provident Bank, the Summer Concert Series return to Parsippany. (Click here to read related article.)

The first concert will be on Thursday, July 28 a t 7:30 p.m. featuring Street Hassle.

The second concert is schedule for Thursday, August 25 featuring Parsippany’s own Overboard Band.

Both concerts will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46.

Please note pets are not permitted in the park.

Provident Bank donated $5,000 to sponsor the Parsippany Summer Concert Series. They will be represented with a stage banner at all the summer concerts and given the opportunity to market and promote any of their products or services to all attendees.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio was present when Ylka Padilla, Vice President, Market Manager Provident Bank and Marshall Covert, Banking Center Manager, presented the check to the Township.

Provident Bank is located at 401 Smith Road.

Steve Hantis started Street Hassle in the early 80s. The band was originally a four piece with roots embedded in 60’s rock and Detroit & Memphis soul. The band began on the bar circuit and evolved through the college, club and theater scene. Since then, the band has continued to develop and refine its powerful, organic sound expanding to include a top notch horn section and two world class female vocalists. The band’s reputation has continued to grow as it has branched out into opening for national acts, headlining major outdoor events, weddings, private parties and corporate functions.

OVERBOARD plays anything from classic party songs to alternative to oldies and adds their own interpretation (nothing is off limits) to every song.

Flipper, the kilt wearing front man, lead vocalist, and guitarist has more energy than anyone in the room and makes sure that everyone is exhausted when the show is over.

At first glance “The Admiral”, on bass and vocals, seems innocent enough, although on stage the opposite is true. His swaying “instrument” lulls the audience into a false sense of security and that is when he lowers the boom.

Larry (lead guitar/vocals) He got his nickname “LSD”, because he is such a trip on and off his guitar!

Bobby Gizzi (keyboards/sax/vocals) is the virtuoso of the band. There is nothing he can’t play and whenever he touches the keys and sax, the stage lights up!

Mike DeAngelo (drums/vocals) adds a solid beat so you all can dance and if you listen to him closely you’ll catch bit of comic relief in between his backing vocals.

