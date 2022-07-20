Woman’s Club Held Successful Tricky Tray

PARSIPPANY — Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills recently held its “Annual Tricky Tray for Education” fundraiser at the Parsippany PAL. With a sold out crowd of over 300 attendees, and over 160 baskets, the evening was full of excitement and fun.

Organized in 1954, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills (WCPTH) is an active member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC) the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

NJSFWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Women's Club Successful Tricky Tray 1 of 14

Over the years, WCPTH has been honored at the District, State and National levels for our Club activities. WCPTH has demonstrated its commitment to the community through an impressively wide range of community service endeavors.

The Club has served the township and the state with initiatives to support education, home life, conservation and more. They are very proud to have been instrumental in the founding of the Parsippany Library and the Parsippany Child Day Care Center.

WCPTH supports the Parsippany Food Pantry, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Jersey Battered Women’s Service and Child Abuse Prevention – NJ. They also support Boatsie’s Boxes for the military serving overseas, UNICEF, Heifer International and other worthy, charitable causes.

The Annual Tricky Tray for Education funds the Club’s many educational opportunities for area students including a spelling bee, reading awards for 5th graders, citizenship awards for middle school students and scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

In addition, the Club will make a significant monetary donation to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Success for Survivors Scholarship which assists those impacted by intimate partner violence to pursue higher education.

The Club also has an active social side. They have fun helping others while making new friends. With Bunco nights, a Book Club, holiday parties, crafting sessions and more, Club members keep busy.

Please consider joining this dynamic group of women! For Club and membership information call Janice C. at (973) 713-6114 or Ginny S. at (973) 887-0336, e-mail the Club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, or visit www.parsippanywomansclub.org, or follow on Facebook.