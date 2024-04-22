Monday, April 22, 2024
Local News

United Methodist Church Dishes Up Deliciousness at Annual Roast Beef Dinner

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Rev. Marissa van der Valk with member Connie Keller

PARSIPPANY — The United Methodist Church hosted its yearly Roast Beef Dinner on Saturday, April 20th. Guests enjoyed an all-you-can-eat feast featuring savory roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, string beans, and rolls.

Guests enjoyed an all-you-can-eat feast featuring savory roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, string beans, and rolls

The renowned cole slaw was also served alongside a diverse array of delectable desserts.

A wide variety of delicious desserts
Happy faces were ready to serve the guests
The Parsippany United Methodist Church traces its origins back to 1830 when it was established. A generous donation of land was contributed by a member of the Presbyterian Church, to provide a place of worship for the servants of the affluent. The church’s beginnings were modest.

The original church building, situated on Route 46, was demolished in 1962 to accommodate the construction of Highway 287. Subsequently, the congregation held worship services in local schools and members’ homes until a new education building and fellowship hall were erected in 1964 at the current location.

For decades, the congregation harbored aspirations for a dedicated sanctuary. Despite worshiping in the fellowship hall, which also served as the venue for church events and productions, the congregation’s identity was forged through the warmth and inclusivity of its fellowship and worship. The church’s appeal lay not in its physical structure—a simple, unassuming building—but rather in the compassion, acceptance, humor, and artistic expression it offered. In the 1990s, amidst the HIV/AIDS epidemic when many churches shunned those affected, our congregation provided retreats for individuals seeking solace and rejuvenation. Our motto became “There’s always room in the circle.”

In 1989, the congregation’s growth facilitated plans for a new worship space. Together, they embarked on a process of envisioning, fundraising, and planning for a sanctuary characterized by simplicity and openness, reflecting the spirit of the congregation. Construction commenced in November 2001, amidst the national mourning following 9/11. As people sought solace in communal sacred spaces, the timing of the sanctuary’s construction felt poignant—an expression of God’s peace and presence in troubled times.

At the congregation’s annual meeting in October 2018, a unanimous vote was cast to declare the church a “Reconciling Congregation.” This decision reaffirmed the commitment to engage in Christian ministry with all individuals without prejudice, embodying the ethos of “open hearts, open minds, and open doors,” and striving towards a future where love is truly all-inclusive, in line with the demands of our faith.

For more information regarding United Methodist Church click here.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
