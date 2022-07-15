Provident Bank donates to Parsippany Summer Concert Series

PARSIPPANY — Provident Bank donated $5,000 to sponsor the Parsippany Summer Concert Series. They will be represented with a stage banner at all the summer concerts and given the opportunity to market and promote any of their products or services to all attendees.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Jamie Barberio was present when Ylka Padilla, Vice President, Market Manager Provident Bank and Marshall Covert, Banking Center Manager, presented the check to the Township.

Provident Bank is located at 401 Smith Road.

The Summertime Concert Series is held at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46. Parsippany Focus will be publishing the schedule in the near future.