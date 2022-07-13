Drive-Thru Dunkin Planned to Replace Old Santander Bank

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment approved a variance to operate a drive-thru Dunkin’ Restaurant at the former Santander Bank located at 1980 Route 10 West.

The application 21:108, held on June 8, for Kanak/Dunkin Donuts, received approval. The property is located in Block: 176 Lot: 2 Zone: B-2A.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment will vote on a final resolution for the applicant at its meeting on Wednesday, July 13.

The former Santander location already has a drive-thru window, potentially making for a smoother transition. The vacant building is located across the highway from Briarcliff Commons Shopping Center that features Chick-fil-A, Kohl’s, Uncle Giuseppe’s and the new Clumbl Cookies, among other shops. Santander closed the branch in December 2019. Sources close to Parsippany Focus also disclosed that the former TD Bank, North Beverwyck Road will also be converted to a Dunkin Donuts with a drive-thru.

Related

Comments

Comments