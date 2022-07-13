PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Office on Aging is now accepting applications for the 2022 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

Do you know an older Parsippany resident who has gone above and beyond volunteering their time to improve the lives of others? Then don’t delay in nominating them for th􀀂 “2022 Socolowski Senior Citizen of the Year Award.” The Township of Parsippany’s Office on Aging will be honoring one resident volunteer, aged 60 and over, who has offered their time and experience to worthwhile projects, causes, or activities which enhance people’s lives. The nominee may be employed, but it will be volunteer work that will be considered. If you know an older Parsippany resident who has contributed through volunteer work, then don’t delay in filling out the application, and nominating them for this award.

Thanks to the Estate of Jean D. Socolowski, they will be able to award a monetary prize to the winning volunteer.

Applications are available in the Office on Aging at the Parsippany Senior Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, NJ, 07034, click here to download and by mail by calling (973) 263-7352.

Applications will be accepted through September 30, 2022. Completed applications can be faxed to (973) 299-1349, emailed to mpicone@parsippanv.net, or submitted by mail or in person to the above address.

Parsippany Township employees and elected officials are not eligible.

Call 973-263-7163 with any questions.