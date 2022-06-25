Kyle Phillips Named on Susquehanna University Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Susquehanna congratulates its dean’s list of students. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. Kyle Phillips, of Parsippany, Class of 2022, majoring in business data science was among the honorees. Kyle is a graduate of Parsippany High School, Class of 2018.

Susquehanna, a liberal arts university offering more than 100 majors and minors in business, humanities, arts, and sciences, focuses on intellectual development, global competence, and career success. Students develop critical thinking, writing, teamwork, and communication skills which, combined with internships and research opportunities, prepare them for a lifetime of personal and professional success.

The university is recognized nationally for its commitment to off-campus study through the Global Opportunities program. Small classes enable faculty members to serve as mentors and teachers.

Ninety-six percent of Susquehanna graduates are employed or in graduate or professional school within months. For more information click here.