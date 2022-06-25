Ex. RLVFC Chief Doug Reighard Retirement Party

PARSIPPANY — The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company (Parsippany Fire District Two) hosted a retirement party for Ex. RLVFC Chief Doug Reighard recognizes him for his years of dedicated volunteer service and outstanding leadership, on Friday evening, June 24.

Earlier in the day, the members joined Doug at his “walkout ceremony” at Morristown Municipal Airport where he celebrated his last day as the Airport Fire Chief.

Doug is relocating to South Florida and is opening a limousine service.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and the municipal council prepared a resolution honoring Doug for his service to the township which was presented by Fire Company President Frank DeRienzo.

Numerous friends of Chief Reighard attended this special evening, shared past experiences, and wished Doug well in his future endeavors. Doug will be missed. — at Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company.