Parsippany OEM RACES Participating in “Field Day”

PARSIPPANY — The Emergency Management RACES team is called to maintain vital communications in large emergencies. This weekend, volunteers test skills in a 24-hour nationwide contest called Field Day sponsored by the American Radio Relay League.
Mayor James R. Barberio and OEM Coordinator, Captain Jay Wieners would like to invite residents to visit the team! They are at Jannarone Park from Saturday, June 25, to Sunday, June 26, until 2:00 p.m.
During this 24-hour annual amateur radio event, the Parsippany OEM RACES member will contact fellow radio operators from across the US and Canada.
RACES stands for Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service and is the communications section of the Office of Emergency Management which is aided by over 45 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers.
To learn more about RACES or the Office of Emergency Management visit Parsippany CERT online or contact Eric Hubner, Director by emailing ehubner@parsippany.net.
To learn about becoming an amateur radio operator visit the Amateur Radio Relay League click here.