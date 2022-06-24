Commissioner Mastrangelo Holds Successful Victory Party

MORRIS COUNTY — Great evening celebrating Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo’s Victory Fundraiser at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes.

Special guest speakers included NJ 101.5 Radio Host Bill Spadea, Montville Mayor Frank Cooney, and Parsippany Mayor James Barberio. Music was provided by George Orlando.

Outstanding turnout which included Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R Barberio, Montville Township Mayor Frank W. Cooney, Mount Arlington Borough Mayor Mike Stanzillis, Borough of Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden, Former Assemblywoman Bettylou DeCroce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr. and Councilman Frank Neglia, Former Madison Mayor Mary-Ana Holden, Senator Anthony Bucco, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Paul DeGroot Candidate for US Congress NJ CD 11, and many other Mayors from Morris and Essex County.

Rousing and energized speech by Bill Spadea, who with his outstanding communication skills and finely honed political instincts, kept the attentive crowd focused on the political situation.

Congratulations to Commissioner Mastrangelo on a highly successful evening, and best of luck and success through the rest of the campaign.