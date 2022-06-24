Commissioner Mastrangelo Holds Successful Victory Party

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
69
Elected Officials gathered around for a photo



MORRIS COUNTY — Great evening celebrating Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo’s Victory Fundraiser at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes.

Mayor James Barberio was a guest speaker

Special guest speakers included NJ 101.5 Radio Host Bill Spadea, Montville Mayor Frank Cooney, and Parsippany Mayor James Barberio. Music was provided by George Orlando.

Music was provided by George Orlando

Outstanding turnout which included Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R Barberio, Montville Township Mayor Frank W. Cooney, Mount Arlington Borough Mayor Mike Stanzillis, Borough of Wharton Mayor Bill Chegwidden, Former Assemblywoman Bettylou DeCroce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro, Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr. and Councilman Frank Neglia, Former Madison Mayor Mary-Ana Holden, Senator Anthony Bucco, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Paul DeGroot Candidate for US Congress NJ CD 11, and many other Mayors from Morris and Essex County.

Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Montville Township Mayor Frank W. Cooney, Paul DeGroot Candidate for US Congress NJ CD 11, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon
Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Former Madison Mayor Mary-Ana Holden, and Senator Anthony Bucco.
Rousing and energized speech by Bill Spadea, who with his outstanding communication skills and finely honed political instincts, kept the attentive crowd focused on the political situation.

Jonathan Cohen, Esq. and his wife Olivia

Congratulations to Commissioner Mastrangelo on a highly successful evening, and best of luck and success through the rest of the campaign.

Michael Mastrangelo and Alex Seidner
Debbie Speziale Mastrangelo and Senator Anthony Bucco
Montville Township Mayor Frank W. Cooney and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.
John Sierchio, John Sette, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr.
Frank Cahill with NJ 101.5 Radio Host Bill Spadea
NJ 101.5 Radio Host Bill Spadea with Michael dePierro
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, John Sette, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, and Paul DeGroot Candidate for US Congress NJ CD 11

