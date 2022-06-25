Schools Over: What Lies in the Future of PHHS Graduates

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 24. 264 students received their diplomas after the Conferment of the Degrees by Principal Dr. Matthew Thompson was presented to the Board of Education.
The breakdown of the Class of 2022 is as follows:
|Number of Students
|Percentage
|Four-Year College or University
|184
|69.70%
|Two-Year College
|57
|21.60%
|Career Education
|7
|2.65%
|Gap Year
|9
|3.4%
|Military
|3
|1.14%
|Total Class of 2022
|264
|100%
POST GRADUATE PLANS – CLASS OF 2022
|Destination
|Student
|American University
|Grace Kugelman
|Arizona State University
|Veronica Hosig-Rendfrey
|Artistic Academy
|
Juliana Guerriero
|Auburn University
|Sydney Spindler
|Binghamton University
|Julia Heller
Alexa Stringham
|Calvin University
|Athan Ladas
|Case Western Reserve University
|Vaishnavi Amin
|Castleton University
|
Emma Ludvigsen
|Centenary University
|
Ciarra Launzinger
|Coastal Carolina University
|
Anna Terhune
|College of Holy Cross
|
Gabriel Mansolelli
|Colorado State University
|
Amber Moncada
|Cornell University
|
Mishita Kaja
|County College of Morris
|
Thomas Adubato
|CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
|
Kelly Fajardo
|Drew University
|
Joseph Antonacci
|Drexel University
|
Dhruvi Danger
|East Stroudsburg University
|
Gabriella Vazquez
|Elon University
|
Melissa Lalo
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
|
Sanjith Shankar
|Fairleigh Dickinson University
|
Scott Hilsinger
|Florida Atlantic University
|
Gianna Chraca
|Fordham University
|
Sofia Levytsky
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|
Sohum Gaitonde
|George Washington University
|
Shreya Mishra
|Hampton University
|
Mackenzie Gorman
|James Madison University
|
Matthew Memoli
|Kean University
|
Megan Nicita
|Kent State University
|
Isabella Vadas
|King’s College
|
Mario Lamperti
|Lehigh University
|
William Geiger
|Lincoln Technical Institute
|
Ayodeji (David) Adeyanju
|Lock Haven University
|
Madison Ballesteros
|Loyola University Maryland
|
James O’Dowd
|Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
|
Aarjvi Patel
|Michigan State University
|
Alexa Green
|Montclair State University
|
Noelia Aguirre-Reyes
|New Jersey Institute of TechnologyNew York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
|
Waleed Alim
|New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
|
Ava Cohen
|New York University
|
Akshat Chavan Patil
|Northeastern University
|
Ashley Kornreich
|Ohio State University-Main Campus
|
Reagan Murphy
|Pennsylvania State University
|
Ananya Deshmukh
|Ramapo College
|
Joshua Corrales
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|
Nicole Narvaez
|Rider University
|
Jade Schaffer
|Rowan University
|
Tyler Arnold
|Rutgers University
|
Kazi Ahmed
|Salve Regina University
|
Reagan Moffatt
|Seton Hall University
|
Akpene Badasu
|Stevens Institute of Technology
|
Schenia Denielle N Alvarez
|Stevens University
|
Vincent Licor
|Sussex County Community College
|
Dylan DeChiara
|The College of New Jersey
|
Matthew Amadio
|The University of Tampa
|
Victoria Sanchez
|Unity College
|
Sophia Lopez
|Universal Technical Institute
|
David Zilinskis
|Universidad de Aconcagua
|
Matthew Melo
|University of California – Davis
|
Katharine Arthur
|University of Delaware
|
Nia Hardy
|University of Florida
|
Kiera Duffy
|University of Maryland- College Park
|
Kate Pohner
|University of Massachusetts-Amherst
|
Arnaz Amin
|University of New Haven
|
Emma Korczak
|University of Pennsylvania
|
Dominick Ciccotelli
|University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
|
Crystal Nunes
|University of Rhode Island
|
Juliana Gaudio
|University of San Carlos
|
Lindsey Lee
|University of Sciences
|
Adrina Livingston
|University of Scranton
|
Rachael Beehler
|University of South Florida-Main Campus
|
Brooke Bacile
|University Technical Institute
|
Gary Nigro
|Virginia State University
|
Jahre’ Dorsey
|West Virginia University
|
Lauren Carter
|William & Mary University
|
Kunal Chauhan
|William Paterson University of New Jersey
|
Manav Patel
Nicole Vecchia
|Career Education
|
Aidan Gonzalez
|Employment
|
Damian Appice
|GAP Year
|
Jenifer Barahona
|Military
|
Aidan Elliott