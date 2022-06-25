Schools Over: What Lies in the Future of PHHS Graduates

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 24. 264 students received their diplomas after the Conferment of the Degrees by Principal Dr. Matthew Thompson was presented to the Board of Education.

The breakdown of the Class of 2022 is as follows:

Number of Students Percentage Four-Year College or University 184 69.70% Two-Year College 57 21.60% Career Education 7 2.65% Gap Year 9 3.4% Military 3 1.14% Total Class of 2022 264 100%

POST GRADUATE PLANS – CLASS OF 2022

Destination Student American University Grace Kugelman Arizona State University Veronica Hosig-Rendfrey Artistic Academy Juliana Guerriero

Elizabeth Trunk Auburn University Sydney Spindler Binghamton University Julia Heller

Alexa Stringham Calvin University Athan Ladas Case Western Reserve University Vaishnavi Amin Castleton University Emma Ludvigsen Centenary University Ciarra Launzinger Coastal Carolina University Anna Terhune College of Holy Cross Gabriel Mansolelli Colorado State University Amber Moncada Cornell University Mishita Kaja County College of Morris Thomas Adubato

Alexa Aguirre

Shehryar Ali

George Apostolopoulos

Laaiba Asghar

Sarah Campbell

Fabian Carvajal

Julianna Cirilo

Dhanovan Clinton

Ryan Dauber

Cole Dneaster

Jorge Espinosa-Nunez

Lennon Fitzgerald

Madison Guarneri

Daniel Henry

Adina Istrefi

Trey Iverson

Brandon Jasiecki

Bryan Jetton

Derek King

Max LaBarbera

Ingeu Lee

Matthew Marin

Jackelyn Martinez

Anya McNulty

Caeden McRae

Sumaiya Mir

Arianna Miranda

Emily Montanari

Theresa O’Neill

Junior Orellana De Paz

Jan Carlo Paredes

Darshan Patel

Krisha G. Patel

Nish Patel

Matthew Pepe

Joshua Picado

Lacie Porcelli

Jelsey Rendon

Edwin Rivera

Dylan Rodriguez

Jack Skennion

Dylan Stock

Omar Takieddine

Shaun Tempelman

Elliot Terrell

Emma Timney

Jose Vargas

Nicholas Velicky

Logan Weaver

Jona Yenzer CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice Kelly Fajardo Drew University Joseph Antonacci

Ian Davis Drexel University Dhruvi Danger

Shivam Desai

Jacob King

Akul Murundi

Kanishka Patel

Seeya Shah East Stroudsburg University Gabriella Vazquez Elon University Melissa Lalo Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Sanjith Shankar Fairleigh Dickinson University Scott Hilsinger Florida Atlantic University Gianna Chraca

Samantha Kelly Fordham University Sofia Levytsky

Kalash Shah Georgia Institute of Technology Sohum Gaitonde George Washington University Shreya Mishra

Grace Oppenberg Hampton University Mackenzie Gorman James Madison University Matthew Memoli Kean University Megan Nicita Kent State University Isabella Vadas King’s College Mario Lamperti

Jolie Shin

Manjot Singh Lehigh University William Geiger Lincoln Technical Institute Ayodeji (David) Adeyanju Lock Haven University Madison Ballesteros Loyola University Maryland James O’Dowd

Kyra Stensgaard Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Aarjvi Patel Michigan State University Alexa Green

Aidan Gorman-Caravello

Michael Jobst Montclair State University Noelia Aguirre-Reyes

Antonetta Albano

Katelyn Badke

Aman Chahal

Jayson Castillo

Alexa Anne Sophia

Dela Cruz

Jessica Ferro

Alessandra Gargano

Samson Rappoport

Roger Rubinetti

Meet Shah

Andrew Thomas

Matthew Thomas

Shannon Tseng

Dominick Verducci New Jersey Institute of TechnologyNew York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts Waleed Alim

Aditya Bajaj

Paridhi Bhardwaj

Dean Castellana

Arnav Dube

Abinav Karthik Narayanan

Dev Nakrani

Dylan Ostolaza

Swate Patel

Kyle Serra

Kriss Sitapara New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts Ava Cohen New York University Akshat Chavan Patil

Tavishi Deo Northeastern University Ashley Kornreich

Sahil Shah Ohio State University-Main Campus Reagan Murphy Pennsylvania State University Ananya Deshmukh

Manali Desai

Abhilash Menon

Dominic Scola

Carly Spiel Ramapo College Joshua Corrales

Alexavier Gonzalez

Madison Serrano Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Nicole Narvaez Rider University Jade Schaffer

Meeka Vardi Rowan University Tyler Arnold Rutgers University Kazi Ahmed

Kinzaa Anis

Saryu Bhupathi

Evan Chin

Keshav Dave

Ashvi Desai

Radha Dhaduk

Marwan Elsoukkary

Kenneth Farhan

Shubhay Harnale

Eric Hsu

Eshan Hu

Dev Joshi

Arnav Khanna

John Kim

Anay Kothana

Elaine Lau

Emily Lei

Marvin Lil

Kaitlyn Lin

Hamdaan Malik

Audrey Meng

Siddharth Moharana

Amber Moncada

Hannah Mow

Samarth Muthyala

Eric Ostlin

Yaksh Pachchigar

Parth Parekh

Dhara Patel

Dimpiben A. Patel

Dristi Patel

Esha Patel

Neel Patel

Rajvee Patel

Parth Parekh

Keerthi Peruka

Naman Rajyaguru

Ashwathi Renjith

Francie Salling

Laila Shapiro

Kareem Shella

Nicholas Sibilia

Isaiah Spencer Ali

Mira Thakor

Ann Thomas

Akshay Varughese

Kylie Wan

Lauren Werfel

Olivia Yang Salve Regina University Reagan Moffatt Seton Hall University Akpene Badasu

Ava Lee Stevens Institute of Technology Schenia Denielle N Alvarez

Shantel Dominique N Alvarez

Shreeya Faldu

Lillian Go

Mohin Patel

Noga Vardi

Samantha Villanueva Stevens University Vincent Licor Sussex County Community College Dylan DeChiara The College of New Jersey Matthew Amadio

Michael Amadio

Emma Pierce The University of Tampa Victoria Sanchez

Joshua Vadakkedam Unity College Sophia Lopez Universal Technical Institute David Zilinskis Universidad de Aconcagua Matthew Melo University of California – Davis Katharine Arthur University of Delaware Nia Hardy

Melissa Trujillo University of Florida Kiera Duffy University of Maryland- College Park Kate Pohner

Devina Munjal University of Massachusetts-Amherst Arnaz Amin University of New Haven Emma Korczak

Kalyna Yurchuk University of Pennsylvania Dominick Ciccotelli University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus Crystal Nunes

Pooja Patel

Abhinav Velati University of Rhode Island Juliana Gaudio University of San Carlos Lindsey Lee University of Sciences Adrina Livingston University of Scranton Rachael Beehler

Alana Valle University of South Florida-Main Campus Brooke Bacile University Technical Institute Gary Nigro Virginia State University Jahre’ Dorsey West Virginia University Lauren Carter William & Mary University Kunal Chauhan William Paterson University of New Jersey Manav Patel Nicole Vecchia Career Education Aidan Gonzalez

Trevor Govelitz

Kyle Peacock

Nohemi Plata Ramirez

Joseph Pizza

Lucas Sadowski

Nicholas Zigman Employment Damian Appice

Walsh Ingersoll

Alan Lopez

Ryan Wald GAP Year Jenifer Barahona

Jocelyn Grossinger

Ashton Kuczka

Moses Lopez

Zoe Mann

Gereny Rosario Santos

Luis Salazar-Morales

Coral Viegas

Aidan Waters Military Aidan Elliott

Dominic Kuduk

Jonathan Sierra