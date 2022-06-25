Schools Over: What Lies in the Future of PHHS Graduates

Frank L. Cahill
These Parsippany Hills High School graduates display where they will be attending college in the fall



PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2022 graduated on Friday, June 24.  264 students received their diplomas after the Conferment of the Degrees by Principal Dr. Matthew Thompson was presented to the Board of Education.

The breakdown of the Class of 2022 is as follows:

Number of Students Percentage
Four-Year College or University 184 69.70%
Two-Year College 57 21.60%
Career Education 7 2.65%
Gap Year 9 3.4%
Military 3 1.14%
Total Class of 2022 264 100%

POST GRADUATE PLANS – CLASS OF 2022

Destination Student
American University Grace Kugelman
Arizona State University Veronica Hosig-Rendfrey
Artistic Academy

Juliana Guerriero
Elizabeth Trunk
Auburn University Sydney Spindler
Binghamton University Julia Heller
Alexa Stringham
Calvin University Athan Ladas
Case Western Reserve University Vaishnavi Amin
Castleton University

Emma Ludvigsen
Centenary University

Ciarra Launzinger
Coastal Carolina University

Anna Terhune
College of Holy Cross

Gabriel Mansolelli
Colorado State University

Amber Moncada
Cornell University

Mishita Kaja
County College of Morris

Thomas Adubato
Alexa Aguirre
Shehryar Ali
George Apostolopoulos
Laaiba Asghar
Sarah Campbell
Fabian Carvajal
Julianna Cirilo
Dhanovan Clinton
Ryan Dauber
Cole Dneaster
Jorge Espinosa-Nunez
Lennon Fitzgerald
Madison Guarneri
Daniel Henry
Adina Istrefi
Trey Iverson
Brandon Jasiecki
Bryan Jetton
Derek King
Max LaBarbera
Ingeu Lee
Matthew Marin
Jackelyn Martinez
Anya McNulty
Caeden McRae
Sumaiya Mir
Arianna Miranda
Emily Montanari
Theresa O’Neill
Junior Orellana De Paz
Jan Carlo Paredes
Darshan Patel
Krisha G. Patel
Nish Patel
Matthew Pepe
Joshua Picado
Lacie Porcelli
Jelsey Rendon
Edwin Rivera
Dylan Rodriguez
Jack Skennion
Dylan Stock
Omar Takieddine
Shaun Tempelman
Elliot Terrell
Emma Timney
Jose Vargas
Nicholas Velicky
Logan Weaver
Jona Yenzer
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Kelly Fajardo
Drew University

Joseph Antonacci
Ian Davis
Drexel University

Dhruvi Danger
Shivam Desai
Jacob King
Akul Murundi
Kanishka Patel
Seeya Shah
East Stroudsburg University

Gabriella Vazquez
Elon University

Melissa Lalo
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Sanjith Shankar
Fairleigh Dickinson University

Scott Hilsinger
Florida Atlantic University

Gianna Chraca
Samantha Kelly
Fordham University

Sofia Levytsky
Kalash Shah
Georgia Institute of Technology

Sohum Gaitonde
George Washington University

Shreya Mishra
Grace Oppenberg
Hampton University

Mackenzie Gorman
James Madison University

Matthew Memoli
Kean University

Megan Nicita
Kent State University

Isabella Vadas
King’s College

Mario Lamperti
Jolie Shin
Manjot Singh
Lehigh University

William Geiger
Lincoln Technical Institute

Ayodeji (David) Adeyanju
Lock Haven University

Madison Ballesteros
Loyola University Maryland

James O’Dowd
Kyra Stensgaard
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Aarjvi Patel
Michigan State University

Alexa Green
Aidan Gorman-Caravello
Michael Jobst
Montclair State University

Noelia Aguirre-Reyes
Antonetta Albano
Katelyn Badke
Aman Chahal
Jayson Castillo
Alexa Anne Sophia
Dela Cruz
Jessica Ferro
Alessandra Gargano
Samson Rappoport
Roger Rubinetti
Meet Shah
Andrew Thomas
Matthew Thomas
Shannon Tseng
Dominick Verducci
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyNew York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts

Waleed Alim
Aditya Bajaj
Paridhi Bhardwaj
Dean Castellana
Arnav Dube
Abinav Karthik Narayanan
Dev Nakrani
Dylan Ostolaza
Swate Patel
Kyle Serra
Kriss Sitapara
New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts

Ava Cohen
New York University

Akshat Chavan Patil
Tavishi Deo
Northeastern University

Ashley Kornreich
Sahil Shah
Ohio State University-Main Campus

Reagan Murphy
Pennsylvania State University

Ananya Deshmukh
Manali Desai
Abhilash Menon
Dominic Scola
Carly Spiel
Ramapo College

Joshua Corrales
Alexavier Gonzalez
Madison Serrano
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Nicole Narvaez
Rider University

Jade Schaffer
Meeka Vardi
Rowan University

Tyler Arnold
Rutgers University

Kazi Ahmed
Kinzaa Anis
Saryu Bhupathi
Evan Chin
Keshav Dave
Ashvi Desai
Radha Dhaduk
Marwan Elsoukkary
Kenneth Farhan
Shubhay Harnale
Eric Hsu
Eshan Hu
Dev Joshi
Arnav Khanna
John Kim
Anay Kothana
Elaine Lau
Emily Lei
Marvin Lil
Kaitlyn Lin
Hamdaan Malik
Audrey Meng
Siddharth Moharana
Amber Moncada
Hannah Mow
Samarth Muthyala
Eric Ostlin
Yaksh Pachchigar
Parth Parekh
Dhara Patel
Dimpiben A. Patel
Dristi Patel
Esha Patel
Neel Patel
Rajvee Patel
Parth Parekh
Keerthi Peruka
Naman Rajyaguru
Ashwathi Renjith
Francie Salling
Laila Shapiro
Kareem Shella
Nicholas Sibilia
Isaiah Spencer Ali
Mira Thakor
Ann Thomas
Akshay Varughese
Kylie Wan
Lauren Werfel
Olivia Yang
Salve Regina University

Reagan Moffatt
Seton Hall University

Akpene Badasu
Ava Lee
Stevens Institute of Technology

Schenia Denielle N Alvarez
Shantel Dominique N Alvarez
Shreeya Faldu
Lillian Go
Mohin Patel
Noga Vardi
Samantha Villanueva
Stevens University

Vincent Licor
Sussex County Community College

Dylan DeChiara
The College of New Jersey

Matthew Amadio
Michael Amadio
Emma Pierce
The University of Tampa

Victoria Sanchez
Joshua Vadakkedam
Unity College

Sophia Lopez
Universal Technical Institute

David Zilinskis
Universidad de Aconcagua

Matthew Melo
University of California – Davis

Katharine Arthur
University of Delaware

Nia Hardy
Melissa Trujillo
University of Florida

Kiera Duffy
University of Maryland- College Park

Kate Pohner
Devina Munjal
University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Arnaz Amin
University of New Haven

Emma Korczak
Kalyna Yurchuk
University of Pennsylvania

Dominick Ciccotelli
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus

Crystal Nunes
Pooja Patel
Abhinav Velati
University of Rhode Island

Juliana Gaudio
University of San Carlos

Lindsey Lee
University of Sciences

Adrina Livingston
University of Scranton

Rachael Beehler
Alana Valle
University of South Florida-Main Campus

Brooke Bacile
University Technical Institute

Gary Nigro
Virginia State University

Jahre’ Dorsey
West Virginia University

Lauren Carter
William & Mary University

Kunal Chauhan
William Paterson University of New Jersey

Manav Patel

Nicole Vecchia
Career Education

Aidan Gonzalez
Trevor Govelitz
Kyle Peacock
Nohemi Plata Ramirez
Joseph Pizza
Lucas Sadowski
Nicholas Zigman
Employment

Damian Appice
Walsh Ingersoll
Alan Lopez
Ryan Wald
GAP Year

Jenifer Barahona
Jocelyn Grossinger
Ashton Kuczka
Moses Lopez
Zoe Mann
Gereny Rosario Santos
Luis Salazar-Morales
Coral Viegas
Aidan Waters
Military

Aidan Elliott
Dominic Kuduk
Jonathan Sierra

