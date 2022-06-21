First Assistant Prosecutor Honored with Morris County Bar Association’s Criminal Practice Award

MORRIS COuNTY — At the annual Morris County Bar Association Installation & Awards Dinner held on June 16, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood was honored with the MCBA’s 2022 Criminal Practice Award.

The Criminal Practice Award is given annually to an attorney member of the MCBA who has elevated the criminal practice by service to the practice, professionalism, and dedication to fostering the relationship between attorney practitioners and the bench.

Maggie Calderwood has served as the First Assistant Prosecutor to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll since January 4, 2021.

She has been an attorney for thirty years and has served as an Assistant Prosecutor for twenty-eight, specifically with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for the last twenty-five. She is recognized as a Certified Criminal Trial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey since 2011. Prior to her appointment as First Assistant Prosecutor, she held the title of Chief Assistant Prosecutor for five years and managed the Tactical Division, including the Major Crimes, Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment, and Domestic Violence Units, and the Courts & Administration of Division, including the General Investigations and Pretrial Services Units.

Prior to that, FAP Calderwood held the title of Executive Assistant Prosecutor for five years and managed the entire legal staff. During her career, she was also the Supervising Assistant Prosecutor of the Professional Standards Unit, the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, and the Trial Division.

FAP Calderwood handled numerous high-profile, complex jury trials involving Murder, Aggravated Manslaughter/Vehicular Homicide, and Aggravated Sexual Assault cases with adult and child victims. Since January 2020, FAP Calderwood has served as Co-Chair of the Morris County Bar Association’s Criminal Practice Committee.

She was honored by the Superior Court of New Jersey, Morris/Sussex Vicinage, and the Morris/Sussex County Bar Association for contributions to the justice system as part of the “Women Pioneers in the Law” exhibit displayed in the Morris County Courthouse in May of 2019.

FAP Calderwood has received numerous office commendations over the years for her following work: “Challenging and Arduous Task in Preparing for and Implementation of Criminal Justice Reform” (2017); “Successful Prosecution of Anthony Novellino Convicted of Brutally Murdering his Wife” (2014); “Irish Heritage Month Celebration Recognition for Accomplishments in the Field of Public Service” (2010); and “Recognition and Appreciation for her Contribution and Commitment to Strengthen the Community Response to Sexual Assault” (2005). In May of 2005, FAP Calderwood was honored by the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) and received the “Leadership Award: In Recognition of Leadership and Commitment to the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit”.

Throughout her prosecutorial career, FAP Calderwood has often lectured on various legal and law enforcement topics at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, local schools, and the community at large. Before joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in 1997, she began her legal career with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office in 1994. While there, she was assigned to Appellate, Juvenile, Predisposition Court, and the Trial Team in which she represented the State in numerous jury trials.

FAP Calderwood earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Moravian College in 1988 and her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1992, where she received the Pro Bono Services Award from the Center of Social Justice while interning with the Essex County Public Defender’s Office. After graduating from law school, FAP Calderwood served as the judicial law clerk to the Honorable Stephen F. Smith, Presiding Criminal Judge of the Superior Court in Morris County. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said, “After my appointment, I reviewed the MCPO staffing and specifically was pleased to learn that our office had several supervisory prosecutors who have consistently demonstrated outstanding dedication, skills, and professionalism in their decades of service to Morris County citizens.

Maggie, however, was uniquely impressive due to the scope and importance of her skills and past assignments. Although incoming Prosecutors typically bring in new First Assistants, I believe it difficult to match Maggie’s qualifications, spirit, and institutional knowledge, all of which made her the perfect choice to be my First Assistant Prosecutor. Since her appointment, Maggie has been outstanding in my administration. I am proud that the Morris County Bar Association has recognized this fine lady for all she has given to the MCPO, the Bar, and our communities.”

First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood said, “It means so much to me to receive this award from the Bar Association. I am very fortunate to work with such dedicated and talented assistant prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges. I am also honored to be Prosecutor Carroll’s First Assistant and learn from him daily. I am lucky to be able to continue my career practicing criminal law in Morris County under his leadership.”