PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation is hosting the Tom Ladas Memorial 3v3 Youth Soccer Tournament on Saturday, July 30 at the Parsippany Hills High School Athletic Fields. There will be boys and girls divisions in 4 age groups (U10, U12, U14, and High School). The cost is $175.00 per team. Teams of three to six players can find more details and register online by clicking here. All teams will be guaranteed three 24-minute games. Come out for a fun day with friends supporting a very local cause!

This event is a fundraiser for the Parsippany Education Foundation which has provided over $400,000 in grants to Parsippany-Troy Hills’ 14 district schools over the past 25 years. PEF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1996 to enrich the opportunities and experiences of students in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District.

Student volunteers are also welcome to help out with refereeing at this event. Letters acknowledging hours of service will be provided to all volunteers. If you are a rising 7th grader or older and have any level of soccer playing experience, you can volunteer to referee by filling out this form by clicking here.