Class of 2022 Thanks Sponsors for Supporting Project Graduation

PARSIPPANY — On behalf of the students, parents, and staff members involved with Project Graduation for the Class of 2022 they would like to thank the supporters for their continued support of this activity. All contributions are used to defray the costs of supplies, rental fees, and entertainment.

Because of your continued support, Project Graduation in Parsippany is a success. The parents, students, and staff of the Class of 2021 thank you for your continued support!

All Cyber-System Inc – Mr. Godfrey Church

Anthony and Sons

Applebee’s of Parsippany

Baldwin Bagels

Baldwin Pizzeria Group, Inc.

Bedding Shoppe

Brooklawn Middle School

Caggiano Orthodontics, LLC

Central Middle School

Christine Karpack

Dr. Randy A. Spector

Dunkin Donuts

Eastlake Elementary School

EL&N – RT. 10

Election Fund of Michael J. DePierro

Empirical Labs, Inc.

Family Medicine of Morris

Foodtown

Frank Neglia, Town Council

FRWD Logistics, LLC

Fuddruckers

GFWC Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Gourmet Café

Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association

I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102

IHOP

Intervale Elementary School

Investor Savings

Irene & Thomas Morris

James N. Greenlees

Jerry & Kelly Lustig

Kathryn & William Masters

Kiwanis Club of Parsippany Foundation, Inc.

Lake Hiawatha Swim Club, Inc.

Little Vikings Football, Inc.

Littleton School PTA

Lake Hiawatha Elementary School

Lake Parsippany Elementary School

M&T Bank Parsippany

Michael Konner Corporation

Mt. Tabor Elementary School

Northvail Elementary School

Onyx Equities

Parsippany Municipal Alliance Council

Parsippany Foot & Ankle, LLC

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078

Patricia & Christopher Giro

Paul Miller Porsche

Pomptonian Food Services

Priola Funeral Service, Inc.

PTF Sports

Qin House, LLC

Rockaway Meadow Elementary School

Saint Peter the Apostle Church

Senthil Mahalingam and Kavipriya Senthil Kumar

Severna Operations, Inc.

Shoprite of Parsippany STARS

Starbucks of Parsippany

Stop & Shop of Morris Plains

Target

Troy Hills Elementary School

Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184

Virginia Henrickson

Wegman’s

