500 Parq Lane Breaks Ground: Down With the Old; Up With the New

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, June 15 Parsippany’s newest redevelopment broke ground for 500 Parq Lane, in the former Lanidex Plaza off Parsippany Road.

Parq will be a unique multi-generational luxury community consisting of townhomes, multi-family residences, retail, outdoor trails, open space, and indoor amenities.

PARQ is a distinctive, emerging multi-generational community in Parsippany. This new, authentic neighborhood is welcoming and humble. Unique and timeless in every regard. Nestled in northern New Jersey, PARQ is ideally located near all major interstates. An upscale experience in a down-to-earth environment. At PARQ, the best is yet to come.

Upon entering the community, you will be greeted with tree-lined streets leading to our first residential building. Located at 500 Parq Lane, the building will feature an elegant reception area and grand lobby with relaxing chairs, sofas, and a fireplace – perfect for curling up with a good book or listening to a podcast. When work calls, you don’t have to go far. This building offers onsite co-working spaces with plenty of seating and a plug-and-play environment. Looking for something more elaborate? The sports lounge offers the perfect prelude to a night well spent. Cap it all off with a dip in the courtyard’s crystal blue pool.

Related

Comments

Comments